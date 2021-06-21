Why are we calling mothers ‘birthing persons’?| COMMENTARY

“In my opinion this is no big deal,” says Melinda Abney Kaiser. “A woman who gives birth may be carrying the baby for another person/couple, may be biologically unrelated to the baby, planning to place the baby up for adoption. Some people who give birth are biologically female but live as a male and do not consider themselves a ‘mother.’ I am the person who gave birth to my children, a simple fact, and choose to be called their mother, but it’s not my business if someone chooses another path or uses different language.”