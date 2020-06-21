Remembering my father the tough guy | COMMENTARY

My father’s amiable personality was at odds with the pain he suffered. He was quick to smile, had a lively sense of humor and picked up friends the way most people pick up coffee at Starbuck’s. Given his disposition, it was hard to believe that a river of pain coursed through his life. The pain from his bouts of internal bleeding often began without warning and might last for days. And for most of his life, there was no relief. Despite my father’s life-long battle with pain, I never heard him complain or ask why me?