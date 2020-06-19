A Father’s Day for looking forward | COMMENTARY

Every generation must look both backward and forward, as the living embodiment of both wisdom and hope. It is our job as fathers and mothers to put our shoulders to the wheel, building a better world for our children, while teaching our sons and daughters with clear-eyed honesty what is working and what is not, to prepare them for their turn in this work. The tension between conservative and liberal ideas is the life’s blood of American politics, but only when we focus on the shared vision of a great and just nation, and the conversation is about how to get there, not whether the other side are patriots.