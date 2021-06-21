American Jobs Plan: life or death for many small businesses | COMMENTARY

According to a report by Moody’s, these changes in the tax code would sufficiently fund the American Jobs Plan without negatively impacting small businesses and their general consumers. If passed, large corporations will finally have to pay their fair share of taxes, and small businesses will finally be allowed some breathing room to grow and flourish. The American Jobs Plan would move us away from a paradigm of supporting large corporations above all else — and toward one of helping the businesses that need the help most.