My dad will always be a mystery to me | COMMENTARY

Sadly, fathers are not given a “how to” manual when the first kids arrive. Neither is the poor, first time mother, for that matter. But between sons and dads, there is an unwritten expectation that the father will pass along to his son the rules, the do’s and don’ts, the social cues for how to be a man. Unfortunately, my dad did not get that memo. During our years together under the same roof, he certainly gave me the opportunity to watch him engage with life, but never, not once, do I recall him sharing his reasoning with me, nor did he ever ask me what I was thinking. And without that guidance, from a very early age, I found myself making up rules for male behavior that did not always serve me well. It would literally take the birth of our first child, a son, to force me not only to examine the efficacy of my improvised code of male ethics, but also to wonder if I could do a better job with my own boy.