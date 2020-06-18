Governor’s COVID-19 task force member: Don’t let reopenings fool you and stop protecting against the spread | COMMENTARY

I’m tired of social distancing. I don’t want to wear a mask. I’d like to go out to dinner, visit my parents and see an Orioles game. I need to go to church.
It’s not surprising that people have quarantine fatigue, even resentment, after being stuck at home under the necessary stay-at-home orders. I have it, too. There’s no question that we need to restart the economy. But, there is a patient enemy among us, waiting.
Across the nation, at differing paces, states are reopening. People are getting back to work and heading to stores, restaurants and going on vacations. University of Maryland researchers, tracking anonymized cellphone data, reported that more than 850,000 people traveled to Virginia and Maryland after Govs. Larry Hogan and Ralph Northam of Virginia lifted the shutdown orders in mid-May. On Memorial Day weekend, thousands descended on Ocean City crowding the beach and boardwalk.
As I write this, COVID-19 has killed more than 448,000 people worldwide, including nearly 117,000 in the United States and more than 2,860 of my fellow Marylanders. As described in Report 23 from the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team on state-level tracking of COVID-19 in the U.S., we are far from herd immunity. In other words, we remain vulnerable.
We can’t let down our guard in our desire to get back to a more normal way of life or we will jeopardize our months-long effort to limit viral spread and flatten the curve. As with prior pandemics, we will likely see subsequent increasing waves of illness. Their severity will depend on our collective choices. We must be disciplined.
My colleague, Dr. Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, echoed others when he stated, “This is war.” I agree. In fact, this is an asymmetric war of attrition, as this enemy uses our own vulnerabilities and even our “freedoms” against us, wearing us down to achieve the strategic advantage.
This virus is a smart, covert opposing force. It is pitting us against each other to gain the high ground. It moves through us silently, sparing some so that it can reach others — with potentially deadly consequences. It has only one emergency treatment for those very ill and there is no vaccine to stop it. There is no cure. It is waiting for us to get tired, not pay attention and make poor choices.
In the field of public health, we often run into the challenges of “feedback lag,” where the effects of our actions are not felt for days or weeks, and disconnectedness from decisions, where choices we make do not necessarily affect us, but instead impact others. Both of these are real and serious threats to our COVID-19 pandemic response because these result in a lack of appreciation of our connectedness and the consequence on others of our choices.
If you choose to maintain physical distancing, wear a mask or practice good hand hygiene — or, if you choose to do none of those things — it can take days, even weeks, for you to develop symptoms. Or, you may remain well, but your family member, a friend, or the passerby in the store, might get sick as a result of your decisions.
So here we are. Vulnerable, but getting smarter. Together, yet physically apart. Understanding that we are responsible for ourselves and each other. Cautiously reopening the economy as the threat remains. Awaiting a vaccine so we can go back to the lives we now appreciate more.
Let’s remember our common enemy remains among us, waiting. Let’s be careful.
David Marcozzi (DMarcozzi@som.umaryland.edu) is an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and serves as COVID-19 incident commander for the University of Maryland Medical System. He is also a member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 Task Force. He has held emergency preparedness positions in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and at the White House, and is a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.