Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago COMMENTARY

Some companies have vowed to do more than talk. Under Armour, in announcing earlier this month its support for black lives, also presented a plan to further improve diversity at the company, particularly at the highest ranks. It’s a good thing given it has one black executive in the obligatory and often symbolic diversity role (they call it people and culture at Under Armour) reserved at many companies for African Americans. The job is only as powerful as companies allow it to be. To be fair, at Under Armour the position also includes human relations functions. Under Armour is also fighting a racial discrimination lawsuit by a former marketing executive, which it has declined to speak publicly about.