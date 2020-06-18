Local governments need a better economic response to pandemic | COMMENTARY

The opportunity for our youth in Baltimore City to restore long neglected parks in the city and finally put an end to alleyways long considered dumping grounds is finally upon us. The only thing stopping us is in all of this is our imagination. I urge the mayor of Baltimore and the Baltimore County executive to think big and be creative, and help make our region beautiful again while we put our citizens back to work during these very trying times. FDR did it on the macro-level, and together there is the potential to have a profound positive impact in our region at this very moment.