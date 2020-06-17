Taking an untested drug to treat coronavirus may be deadlier than the disease | COMMENTARY

Clinical research, regulated by the federal government, has ethics board oversight, formal protocols, and prospective data collection to ensure that participants are treated safely and selected fairly. Research uses an informed consent process to help ensure patients understand the risks of participating. One of the risks is that taking an unproven medication may prevent participating in the study of another medication, which may be more promising. Indeed, some of our patients who were taking hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside of a research study were surprised to learn that the medication was unproven, and that receiving it made them ineligible to participate in some clinical trials of other investigational medications.