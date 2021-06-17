Juneteenth: a day to reflect, celebrate and educate | COMMENTARY

On that same date, we also celebrated Memorial Day and those who gave their lives serving in the U.S. military. In his book “Race and Reunion,” David Blight recalls the practice of Black churches memorializing the sacrifice of Union soldiers who fought for their freedom. He describes how the “official dedication ceremony was conducted by the ministers of all the black churches in Charleston. With prayers, the reading of biblical passages, and the singing of spirituals, black Charlestonians gave birth to an American tradition … the war was over, and Memorial Day had been founded by African Americans in a ritual of remembrance and consecration.” This is a story that’s rarely told about a national holiday, but in Ohio, retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kempter intended to amplify it and the contribution Black people made to establishing Memorial Day. He began telling the story as he stood behind a microphone, while clothed in full military regalia. In the middle of his speech his microphone was abruptly turned off because the history he was sharing was deemed inappropriate for the occasion. Lt. Col. Kempter’s microphone was muted in an effort to silence the memory of the voices singing spirituals that established Memorial Day.