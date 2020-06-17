Disband police unions for fairer policing practices | COMMENTARY

Mr. Ober insisted that officers were not just employees, but officers of the city and state government. They were charged with maintaining public order and administering justice. Union members, he said, were not committed to the public peace. Moreover, insisted Mr. Ober, officers take an oath of office to execute their duties without prejudice. The public relies upon its police force to maintain law and order and to protect life and property. They were the only citizens in the city allowed to carry firearms.