Why can’t Trump be more like FDR? | COMMENTARY

And it is not just in the United States — which with more than 116,000 deaths has around 27% of the world’s deaths from coronavirus when we have 4.25% of its population — that Mr. Trump’s lack of leadership has proved devastating. His administration has sought to blame anyone but itself for the haphazard U.S. response, starting with China, whose leaders do bear responsibility for an initial cover-up. Mr. Trump has suspended funding for the World Health Organization; he has blocked international aid to Iran — a country with which he seeks to provoke conflict. His administration refused to join an international search for effective vaccines.