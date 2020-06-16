Why can’t Trump be more like FDR? | COMMENTARY

Shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Eleanor Roosevelt, a dynamic first lady, flew from Washington to the West Coast as co-leader of the Office of Civilian Defense to assure Americans of steadfast help in the coming crisis.
In Los Angeles, the president’s wife told state leaders: “I came here to find out from you what are the most helpful things we in Washington can do to help you. Tell me what you found lacking and what you want," according to “No Ordinary Time,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, a remarkable history of the Roosevelts and the homefront in World War II.
Many weeks after his own intelligence agencies warned of a deadly threat to the United States from the coronavirus outbreak in China, President Donald Trump called the virus the Democrat’s “hoax” at a political rally. Several days after the first Americans had died in California and the state of Washington, Mr. Trump called the governor of Washington “a snake” and continued to downplay the gravity of the virus.
One day after the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt went before Congress and delivered a brief, inspiring speech to rally the country and to declare that December 7, 1941 would "live in infamy."
For days and weeks as more Americans began to contract COVID-19 and die, Donald Trump continued to downplay the threat of contagion. He said it was “only 15 people,” it “is going to go away” — like “a miracle.”
One month after Pearl Harbor, in his State of the Union address, FDR outlined a staggering set of production goals for industry for 1942: 60,000 planes, 45,000 tanks, six million tons of merchant ships — in a year. That translated into a plane every four minutes, a tank every seven minutes, two sea-going ships a day.
When warned before that speech that American industry — long held back by isolationist-minded, “America Firsters”— could not meet such goals, FDR doubled the initial figures.
Donald Trump has failed to even use the full powers of the federal government, available in the Defense Production Act and other laws, to combat the virus.
While countries such as South Korea and Germany promptly ordered widespread testing and other critical equipment that dramatically limited the spread of the virus, Mr. Trump has claimed the federal government is not a “shipping clerk” and vowed to block supplies to states whose governors criticized him. He said he takes “no responsibility” for the overall response to the worst attack on the security and health of the United States since World War II.
The contrast between Donald Trump and FDR is stark, and all glaringly evident from Ms. Goodwin’s book.
FDR’s leadership, so effective in dealing with the Depression in his first two terms, stands out as that of a smart, self-confident — even if severely crippled — leader with no fear for his political future. In contrast, Donald Trump has proved to be exactly what many observers — including Republicans — feared he would be: a waffling, unstable narcissist whose overriding concern is his own political fate.
And it is not just in the United States — which with more than 116,000 deaths has around 27% of the world’s deaths from coronavirus when we have 4.25% of its population — that Mr. Trump’s lack of leadership has proved devastating. His administration has sought to blame anyone but itself for the haphazard U.S. response, starting with China, whose leaders do bear responsibility for an initial cover-up. Mr. Trump has suspended funding for the World Health Organization; he has blocked international aid to Iran — a country with which he seeks to provoke conflict. His administration refused to join an international search for effective vaccines.
Today, Mr. Trump critics and cartoonists are having a field day with his lack of leadership, contempt for bipartisanship, insecurity and lack of compassion. Sadly, truth is as strange as fiction — and the most damning portrayals of the 45th president are not outlandish, such as Mr. Trump’s serious suggestion of injecting disinfectant as a cure.
Donald Trump needs to place the country’s health and security above his political future.
Near the end of the 2016 campaign, 50 leading Republican experts on national security warned that Mr. Trump, if elected, would prove to be “the most dangerous” and “most reckless” president in American history.
Mr. Trump’s die-hard base may not like it, but the evidence is becoming clear that those leaders, including directors of the CIA and Homeland Security under George W. Bush, knew what they were talking about.
Frederic B. Hill (fhill207@gmail.com) is a former foreign correspondent for The Baltimore Sun and senior adviser to a Republican senator, Charles McC. Mathias, Jr. who later conducted war gaming exercises on national security issues for the Department of State.