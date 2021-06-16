Is Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby too distracted to fulfill her duties? These statistics suggest she is | COMMENTARY

In a letter to Maryland Sen. Bill Ferguson, Ms. Mosby claimed that she does not count cases that her office dismisses because she only includes cases that prosecutors “bring into court in an attempt obtain” a conviction. The question must be asked: Why is the state’s attorney not attempting to obtain a conviction on a violent crime? The reality is that the State’s Attorney’s Office reviews cases at the time of the arrest before the case goes to district or circuit court. A decision is made at that juncture on whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute. If she was not going to try to obtain a conviction, there is no need to charge the case in the first place. I understand things happen, witnesses cannot be located, critical evidence gets suppressed by the court, etc., but let us be clear — the office tried, and failed, to obtain a conviction. A prosecutor should be honest. Baltimore can handle hard truths and deserves transparency, not someone who plays numbers games with statistics.