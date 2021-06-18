UMMS and Johns Hopkins Health leaders: Here’s why we’re requiring vaccination for staff | COMMENTARY

Some opponents argue that it is too soon for a requirement, because the three vaccines now being used in the U.S. have only received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and have not yet been fully approved by the agency. However, all three vaccines have been studied carefully, and in fact, the data on safety and efficacy reached a higher standard than what the FDA requested. Regulators typically want a vaccine to show 50% efficacy; that is, it reduces the risk of disease by at least half. So far, all vaccines approved for use in the United States have almost completely prevented severe illness, hospitalizations and death among those who are infected. Moreover, for all three vaccines, serious side effects are extraordinarily rare, less than five incidents per million doses.