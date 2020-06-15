Hospitals and doctors facing financial challenges amid COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

The fact is financial losses this summer will extend into the fall and winter, when both COVID-19 and the “regular” seasonal flu will require significant demands on the health care system. This scenario will result in even more financial turmoil for hospitals and their employees, placing the health and safety of our citizens at risk. USA Today reports that 100 hospitals across the country could close within a year. Fewer hospitals and more unemployed health care workers is the last thing we need at this critical time.