Russia’s Putin holds several advantages going into the summit with Biden | COMMENTARY

Russian leaders have been defensive in dealing with Washington because U.S. presidents in the post-World War Two era have tried to isolate Moscow. The policy of containment was designed to do just that. The U.S. notion during the Cold War, which still exists in right-wing circles, that the Kremlin has a master plan for advancing in the international arena, was a central tenet in academic circles for decades. The U.S. intelligence community contributed to this view, arguing that Soviet leaders believed that the “correlation of forces” was favorable to Moscow and unfavorable to Washington. These views and the exaggeration of the Soviet threat persisted in academic and intelligence communities right up to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.