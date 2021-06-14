New Alzheimer’s drug is not the disease solution we seek; here’s why | COMMENTARY

Fast forward 115 years: On June 7, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug Aducanumab for the treatment of AD — the first drug approved by the agency for AD since 2003. The drug is an antibody that binds to the protein Beta Amyloid in the brain, the protein that forms the core of the plaque described by Alois Alzheimer. What makes this remarkable is that the drug was approved for clinical care over the objection of the FDA’s own advisory panel, which recommended non-approval of the drug for clinical use. Two large studies offered conflicting evidence on whether the drug is effective in slowing the progressive memory loss that characterizes AD clinically. In an unprecedented move, three scientists from the independent committee that advised the FDA have resigned in protest. The drug can only be administered by intravenous infusion and is expected to cost around $56,000 annually, thereby driving up health care costs considerably and adding to the burden on Medicare. It is associated with potentially serious side effects like swelling of the brain and bleeding, tilting the risk — benefit ratio in favor of risk.