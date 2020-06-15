Abolishing police departments, which is what many mean by ‘defunding,’ would make things worse | COMMENTARY

That’s why many liberals want “defund the police” to mean “reform the police” or even “reinvent the police.” The problem is the activists who hold the emotional and psychological high ground won’t play along. When the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, spoke with protesters last week, he said almost everything the crowd wanted, about fundamental reform, systemic racism, etc. But when a leader of the protests asked him, “yes or no” do you favor outright abolition of the police, he said no. The crowd booed. And he wandered off to chants of “shame” and a sea of extended middle fingers.