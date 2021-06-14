Fining hosts of unruly parties works; ‘social host ordinance’ needed throughout Baltimore County | COMMENTARY

We are very pleased with the council’s bipartisan, unanimous support of the ordinance since it first enacted the pilot project in a small group of neighborhoods five years ago. This reflects a recognition that this is not just a public safety issue, but a property rights issue, as unruly disturbances erode neighborhoods over time. We believe that all communities in Baltimore County deserve the right to peace and quiet and the added layer of safety this ordinance brings. We urge the County Council to support the expansion of the social host pilot project and give the entire county permanent access to this valuable tool to protect our public safety and peaceful enjoyment of our homes.