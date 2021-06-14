Congress must remove impediments to living organ donation | COMMENTARY

Organ donation saves tens of thousands of lives each year, and it is important to continue to alleviate this unmet need. By asking your Maryland representatives in Congress to support the LDPA’s passage, you will be encouraging more living donors to come forward to give the gift of life, thus closing the gap between donors and those in need. Ultimately, the greatest way to make an impact is to register to be an organ donor online or with your local Motor Vehicle Association and then make your family aware of your designation status. And for those interested in becoming a living donor, you can contact the transplant center that a potential recipient is working with, or Donate Life America will be launching a living donor registry in 2021 for donating to the best matching individual in the country. Until then, many of us with chronic kidney disease will do our best to persist, holding out for a hero.