Mitt Romney is owed an apology for 2012 | COMMENTARY

Put aside for a moment that New York Times columnist Gail Collins mentioned a trivial incident with Mr. Romney’s dog in more than 70 columns to make him sound like an abuser of animals. Recall instead the time when Mr. Romney explained how, when he was elected governor of Massachusetts, he bent over backward to work with women’s groups to get names of qualified women to staff his administration. He said he got so many recommendations — which he used! — that he needed binders to hold all the resumes. In other words, a Republican governor did exactly what feminist groups want elected officials to do, but the internet exploded with condemnation and liberal commentators reacted to his phrase “binders full of women” like he was a character from “A Handmaid’s Tale.”