A thank you from two doctors to the sometimes forgotten front line health care workers | COMMENTARY

Every patient can recall the front-line team members who provide direct care, but few are aware of all of the behind the scenes essential workers who keep the hospital functioning. These include the supply chain workers who prepare and deliver materials including scrubs, PPE, medical products and meals. The food service workers provide sustenance for not only patients but also the staff. Environmental services workers are on the front end of exposure but the back end of recognition as they clean the rooms, dispose of hazardous waste and sanitize the hospital to prevent transmission of disease.