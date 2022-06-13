City, state leaders must push for answers on CSX coal silo explosion in Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

Fire crews on the scene after an explosion at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in Baltimore, MD. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson)

On Dec. 30 last year, a fire and explosion at South Baltimore’s CSX Curtis Bay Coal Piers shook homes in the neighboring community and sent a cloud of toxic dust across Curtis Avenue, choking residents unfortunate enough to be outdoors at the time. The massive silo explosion, which shut down operations at the country’s second-largest coal export piers, was heard three miles away in Anne Arundel County.

Environmental disasters and toxic air emanating from dirty waterfront industries are nothing new in Curtis Bay. Neither are city and state officials lacking transparency and formal processes in their response.

It is now June, and there has yet to be any form of government-led report or public hearing on the explosion. Politicians are excellent at reaching out with postcards, phone calls and emails around election time, but when a gigantic explosion rocks the grounds of a powerful company like CSX Transportation in a poor, exploited and underserved neighborhood, their silence is not a surprise.

It makes you wonder: Who, exactly, is government serving?

The Baltimore City Council finally will hold its first in-person-only informational hearing on the coal piers explosion June 15 at 1 p.m., having canceled one scheduled for May 4. Representatives of CSX Transportation, which operates the piers, are expected to appear, along with the Baltimore Fire Department and the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management. But it’s the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) that holds ultimate regulatory authority over operations at the coal piers.

So why isn’t MDE participating in the hearing? It should be front and center, and its absence, at least in the published meeting details, speaks volumes about its questionable and opaque oversight — as well as the City Council’s powerlessness to compel accountability from a state authority.

Yet, the council is not without resources: chiefly the voices of the people affected most. Curtis Bay residents are the ones vacuuming coal dust from their living rooms, window sills and porches. They’re the ones reporting dust flying off the “bomb” trains delivering coal to the piers. They’re the ones living in a ZIP code that ranks among the worst in the country for respiratory illnesses caused by toxic air. So, why hasn’t Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, a self-described public health advocate, held informational meetings and town halls in Curtis Bay to talk about the explosion?

Ms. Porter did participate in a virtual meeting of the Community of Curtis Bay Association to discuss the explosion and hear from the Maryland Department of the Environment. But she should be holding the meetings, not just attending them.

Visible, direct engagement is how Ms. Porter and the community can build political power and pressure MDE. It’s the council woman’s responsibility to harness Curtis Bay’s voices and galvanize action.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has a long track record of abdicating its compliance oversight of the coal piers to CSX managers. It also repeatedly has failed to engage in good faith with Curtis Bay residents on coal dust blowing into their homes. In a 2020 call on Zoom with members of the community, an MDE official actually suggested they place coal dust from their living rooms in a baggie and mail it to them.

It gets worse. At the Community of Curtis Bay meeting, MDE officials stated that CSX would lead the investigation into the explosion’s cause. MDE also only characterized the explosion as a workplace safety issue, not an environmental one.

On Jan. 9, Rebecca Hensley, manager of environmental programs at CSX, wrote Steven Lang, the Industrial Compliance Division lead at MDE and said, CSX “will determine appropriate preventive actions once the root cause is determined.”

On Jan. 27, CSX reported it was monitoring the air in the work area and perimeter where the explosion took place.

Let’s be clear: The Maryland Department of the Environment — not CSX — should be responsible for air monitoring and determining “appropriate preventive actions.”

MDE actions since the explosion are unclear. Fewer than 30 compliance inspections are listed as having taken place at the coal piers since the explosion. None of the reports have been made public in an easily accessible manner. They require a cumbersome Public Information Act request to obtain. MDE should be distributing their reports directly to the community.

The government response needs to change.

Coal Kills Baltimore, a new advocacy campaign focused on environmental justice, urges the state to conduct an independent review of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s oversight of the coal piers to determine whether it is properly enforcing compliance with public safety and environmental requirements.

We also ask the state to take the lead on the explosion investigation away from CSX and concentrate on environmental impacts. Focusing compliance exclusively on workplace safety only permits MDE to turn a blind eye to the degraded water and air quality in Curtis Bay.

The City Council, meantime, must step up. More than five months after the explosion, elected officials have done virtually nothing to update their constituents.

Finally, the city and state must implement a timeline to phase out the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Piers and migrate the waterfront industries to clean energy business. We can’t emphasize enough that coal is the No. 1 source of global greenhouse gas emissions. Governments can’t say they prioritize environmental justice while allowing this filthy, dangerous local and global polluter to continue to exist.

Olivia Yates, Terrel Askew and Michelle Rockwell write on behalf of Coal Kills Baltimore (Twitter: @CoalKills_), which is made up of veteran environmental human rights activists targeting the closure of the CSX coal piers in South Baltimore.