Confederate symbols must go now | COMMENTARY

The argument for getting rid of these symbols is clear, and the justifications for maintaining them weak. Let’s examine these justifications. The Confederate rebellion lost. That rebellion was fought in part to maintain slavery, the greatest evil ever perpetrated on this continent. Yes there were other causes for the Civil War as there are multiple causes for most wars, but that does not change the fact that had the South won, slavery would have continued to exist. It is impossible to say whether that would have been for years, decades or even generations. But certainly there would there have been more African Americans enslaved, more beatings, more forced separation of families, more deaths. The Germans may have had a reasonable complaint that the Treaty of Versailles ending World War I treated them unfairly, but should we use that to minimize the fact that war was fought to further the grotesque Nazi agenda?