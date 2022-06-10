The U.S. can learn a lot from how other countries regulate guns | GUEST COMMENTARY

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Jordan Costa, Giffords community violence initiative project manager, walks through a field of flowers representing deaths from gun violence at the Giffords Gun Violence Memorial in front of the Washington Monument on June 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Activists and congressional leaders spoke about a renewed push for gun control legislation Monday in the wake of a series of high-profile U.S. shootings. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

More American civilians have been killed by guns since the 1960s — over 1.5 million — than in all of its wars since the nation fought for independence in the 18th century.

Here’s the shocking tally for 2020: 45,000 Americans died from guns. Of those, 43% were murders, while 54% were suicides. That’s the ratio most years, underlining how guns are dangerous to their owners, too.

And although the United States accounts for only a 5% sliver of the world’s population, it accounts for 45% of the civilian-owned firearms. Remarkably, there are more guns in the country (400 million) than people (330 million).

The horrifying mass shooting last month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers — happening on the heels of 10 shoppers killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York — accentuates the prevalence of guns.

Behind such reminders lurks the stark fact that within the first five months of 2022, there have been well over 200 mass shootings, sometimes preceded by alarming comments or social-media posts. Thirty-plus mass shootings have occurred since Uvalde.

High-profile incidents were followed by calls for gun reform. But the ardor faded in the face of opposition by vocal special-interest groups, Second Amendment advocates, and federal and state politicians merely nibbling around reform’s edges.

Countries with comparable rates of gun homicides tend to be poorer, as with Mexico, South and Central America, and the islands of the Caribbean. However, some developing countries, like those in Southeast Asia, can boast of a mix of restrictive controls, resulting in fewer homicides. South Korea, with tight restrictions, had just five gun homicides in 2016.

It is when compared with our economic peers, however, that U.S. gun deaths portray an unparalleled epidemic. An international comparison reveals that 79% of U.S. homicides were tied to guns. Considerably higher than Canada, with 37% of murders by guns; Australia, with 13%; and the United Kingdom, just 4%.

Mass-shooting incidents have spurred countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, Israel and Norway, among others, to firm up gun reform. Including bans on semi-automatic firearms, extended wait time for purchases, stricter background checks and national registries.

Striking examples include mandatory gun buybacks in Australia, stemming from a 35-person massacre in 1996, with some 700,000 firearms turned in and disposed of. Mass shootings in Australia have significantly waned, with gun homicides and suicides halving.

Another example of gun regulations working came after a mass shooting in Britain in 1987 left 16 dead. The partial response was a ban on semi-automatic weapons, as well as gun owners required to first pass strict licensing, including home police visits to determine if the applicant poses a risk. The result was a precipitous drop in gun deaths.

In Japan, gun homicides are rare: the likelihood of dying this way is about the same as an American’s chance of being killed by lightning — roughly one in 10 million. But then Japan has highly restrictive firearm regulations. Before being granted a permit, a gun owner must obtain formal instruction and pass a battery of written, mental and drug tests; pass a shooting-range class and undergo a background check for criminal activity.

The many examples of U.S. peers taking bold regulatory action to shrink gun violence underscore that reform works. Despite the awkward wording of the Second Amendment — especially “a well-regulated militia,” evoking the image of muskets — rights to gun ownership can be accommodated.

But children in classrooms, religious worshippers, revelers at a festival, racial and ethnic groups, and moms and dads shopping all ought to have the civil right not to have their lives shattered by military-style assault weapons.

Surely there’s an inviolable moral imperative for Americans to take their lead from peer and non-peer countries alike in reforming gun rights in order to live undisturbed, absent mass shootings and unremitting gun homicides.

Keith Tidman (nestcepas.kt@gmail.com) is a writer focusing on social, political and scientific opinion. Martin Cohen (docmartincohen@gmail.com) is a philosopher and author of several books, his most recent being “Rethinking Thinking: Problem Solving from Sun Tzu to Google” (Imprint Academic, April 2022).