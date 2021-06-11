Mental health stigma persists; lessons from the treatment of Naomi Osaka | COMMENTARY

Let’s use Ms. Osaka’s example as a watershed moment. Instead of saying mental health is just as important as physical health, it’s time that we understand that mental health is physical health. Or as the Greek philosopher Thales said thousands of years ago, “A sound mind in a sound body.” The brain is just another part of the body, and it is susceptible to illness like any other organ. Most importantly: It can be treated with great success, too. Mental illnesses can be managed by lifestyle changes and medications very similar to how physicians care for high blood pressure, and metabolic and inflammatory illness.