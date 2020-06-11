The unjustified incredulity of Trump-haters | COMMENTARY

There were no questions from either of those two journalists about the Tara Reade controversy, which was given significant credibility in a separate interview of her by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. There were no questions about Mr. Biden’s stuttering, stammering and confusion in interviews. No questions about previous allegations that Mr. Biden plagiarized British Labor leader Neil Kinnock in 1976. There was no information about the editing of the Biden interviews. If Mr. Biden were giving more interviews, one could say whether this was an outlier, but the non-confrontational style is typical of interviews by Democratic-leaning media sources to this point.