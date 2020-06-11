Don’t scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread | COMMENTARY

The pandemic worsens globally daily as people rush to normalcy. The World Health Organization desperately announces to an impatient world that just because you return to normal doesn’t mean the pandemic does not rage on. Reuters reported on June 8 that COVID-19 had its biggest daily worldwide increase ever. The reason the pandemic even slowed and plateaued in some areas, to begin with, was because of the very measures that have been tossed to the side. The strict social distancing orders, the stay-at-home orders and the mask orders that have disappeared as restaurants, tattoo parlors and barbershops reopen and black people continue dying at the hands of police who are not caring for communities. And now we are starting to see the consequences.