Remembering justice for victims of sex predator John Merzbacher 25 years later | COMMENTARY

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the guilty verdict of John Merzbacher, a former schoolteacher convicted of the rape of Elizabeth Murphy in the 1970s, when she was a student at the Catholic Community Middle School in South Baltimore.
A Baltimore City jury found the teacher guilty in 1994, after Ms. Murphy was an adult, of eight charges of rape and abuse. Following the guilty verdict, prosecutors dropped an additional 100 charges involving 13 other former students, who were prepared to go to trial against Merzbacher. Eventually, he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years. He is now serving time in a Maryland prison.
I clearly remember the breaking news of the guilty verdict. The small TV on my kitchen countertop was turned on. I was tinkering in the kitchen, while my young daughter played at the table. A jury member commented on Liz’s overwhelming testimony and the consideration of the facts presented to the jury. I was stunned by the news, knowing deep in my heart that there was still so much to tell about the terror inflicted by just that one person.
Prior to teaching in the Catholic school, John Merzbacher taught in Baltimore City’s public schools, where he sexually abused me and other students. (He has not been charged in those cases, and has always claimed that he’s innocent, even after being convicted in Ms. Murphy’s case). His actions in the public school were a precursor of what was to happen in the Catholic school.
Many years later, Liz and I decided to meet. Over coffee, we finished each other’s sentences in describing our shared abuse experiences at the hands of John Merzbacher. To this day, Liz is faith-filled and kind, despite the atrocities inflicted upon her.
Unfortunately, statistics show that most cases of child sexual abuse are not disclosed until the average age of 52 years. This lag in time speaks to the psychological toll of sexual abuse. Long after the physical threat ends, people like me struggle to find their voices and entrust others with information about their experiences. Current research from the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA) reveals that in 2015, 24% of children in Maryland were sexually abused. That is nearly one in five children living in our own state. MCASA also reports that only 12-30% of child sexual abuse cases are reported to authorities.
All too often, perpetrators thrive in a culture of silence that they and those around them create to retain their power. This silence must be broken for sexual abuse to end. Here is what must be done:
1. Educate children about sexual abuse. Provide age appropriate discussions so children learn about personal boundaries and know that it is OK to tell a trusted adult about their concerns.
2. Monitor your child’s social media activity. Online child pornography and the recording of abuse is a growing trend that overwhelms law enforcement agencies.
3. Report suspected cases of child sexual abuse. Do not hesitate to call 911 or 410-361-2235 for Baltimore City Child Protective Services.
4. Advocate for the complete elimination of the statute of limitations (SOL) for cases of past sexual abuse. SOLs do not guarantee justice, but they provide an important opportunity for victims to hold institutions responsible for past incidences sexual abuse.
This week’s anniversary offers a unique bench mark for the many Baltimoreans who crossed paths with John Merzbacher. This includes direct victims, the students who witnessed his abuse, and all of those who knew him as a teacher and union worker. I am grateful to former Merzbacher students Liz Murphy and Linda Tiburzi, who continue to share their experiences so that others may find hope and reconciliation.
For me, this week offers an opportunity to reflect on all that has happened in the past 25 years. The act of sexual abuse has come out of the closet. The social sciences have documented the potential long-term impact of childhood trauma and its societal costs. Laws have strengthened, and victim impact statements are part of the judicial process.
This week is also a time to remember the people who did not survive to see justice served. After 25 years, there is still much to say and do. I was blessed to slowly but surely find my voice, but only because of the work of other people committed to ending the horror of child sexual abuse.
Nancy Fenton lives in Baltimore; her email is nfenton1021@gmail.com.