Remembering justice for victims of sex predator John Merzbacher 25 years later | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, statistics show that most cases of child sexual abuse are not disclosed until the average age of 52 years. This lag in time speaks to the psychological toll of sexual abuse. Long after the physical threat ends, people like me struggle to find their voices and entrust others with information about their experiences. Current research from the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA) reveals that in 2015, 24% of children in Maryland were sexually abused. That is nearly one in five children living in our own state. MCASA also reports that only 12-30% of child sexual abuse cases are reported to authorities.