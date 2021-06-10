2026 World Cup in Baltimore in 2026? Never underestimate an underdog | COMMENTARY

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest ever, the first time 48 teams will compete, with greater numbers of fans traveling to cities across the three hosting nations of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More than 3 million people are expected to attend live games across the tournament. This translates to out-of-state dollars being spent at local restaurants, businesses and hotels. No other singular event in the next decade has the potential to have the type of economic impact that the World Cup would have on our region.