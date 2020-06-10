When I was neighbors with Wes Unseld and his family | COMMENTARY

Most of what I’ve read about him, I already knew: his humble beginnings, the bone crushing picks, the superhuman strength, the amazing outlet passes that seemed to defy gravity, his selfless charity work, his post-retirement work at the Unseld School run by his wife, Connie, and daughter, Kim. His gruff exterior that masked a huge heart, his kindness to strangers. All of these descriptions ring true for the man my kids called Mr. Wes. But even with all of those accolades, there was so much more to him.