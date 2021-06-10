Robert B. Reich: Is this the beginning of the end of American democracy? | COMMENTARY

It was a direct thumb-in-your-eye response to President Biden’s thinly veiled criticism of Mr. Manchin last week in Tulsa, where Mr. Biden explained why he was having difficulty getting passage of what was supposed to be his highest priority — new voting rights legislation that would supersede a raft of new laws in Republican-dominated states designed to suppress the votes of likely Democratic voters, using Donald Trump’s baseless claim of voter fraud as pretext.