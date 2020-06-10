EPA is failing the Chesapeake Bay and America’s clean water promise

The agency’s failure to enforce the Clean Water Act and the terms of the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint kneecaps the decadeslong cleanup effort. For three years the Trump administration has tried to defund the Chesapeake Bay Program, but Congress kept it alive. Now, the administration’s strategy appears to be simply ignoring Congress’ directive and the Clean Water Act’s requirements for the EPA to save the bay. The bay’s hard-won progress and the best model for finally achieving fishable, swimmable waters are in jeopardy.