A woman for vice president? Not necessarily | COMMENTARY

For the past several decades the court has become increasingly politicized. Clerks hired by each of the justices are often given considerable leeway in drafting opinions. This hiring trend has served to reinforce the impression that the court is a kind of super-legislature that responds to ideological arguments rather than a legal institution responding to concerns grounded in the rule of law. As David J. Garrow, a professor of history at the University of Cambridge, put it in The New York Times, the clerk workforce “is getting to be like the House of Representatives. Each side is putting forward only ideological purists.”