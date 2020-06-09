Support funding of parks during COVID-19 pandemic and after | COMMENTARY

Baltimore is losing $20 million per month due in part to the city’s response to coronavirus, according to early estimates from city budget officials. In the months and years to come, city leaders will have difficult decisions to make about which programs to fund and where to make cuts. Baltimore’s outcome budgeting process (which takes into account what matters most to residents) may help — each agency’s budget proposal must align with one of the mayor’s priorities: children and families, equitable neighborhood development, clean and healthy communities, public safety and innovative government. Parks and recreation programs and services appear under two of those priorities; children and families and clean and healthy communities. Keeping these priorities in mind should guide the coming tough choices regarding the budget.