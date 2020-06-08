Retiring during a pandemic | COMMENTARY

But, despite the strangeness of this swan song, I found much to appreciate. Many of my students were the first in their families to attend law school. Some were first-generation college graduates. Many were paying for their education by working full time during the day as nurses, police officers, teachers or in other challenging jobs and going to school at night. Despite these demands, they were always deeply invested in their education and, for the most part, showed up to class or clinic prepared and ready to work.