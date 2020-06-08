Roughed up journalists and a threat to the First Amendment | COMMENTARY

The victims include a reporter in Louisville who was targeted with pepper bullets, and a CBS News audio engineer in Minneapolis shot with rubber bullets. A photographer in Minneapolis, who may or may not have been deliberately targeted, was shot and blinded in one eye. And an Australian news crew was roughed up outside the White House, as government goons — the description is apt — wielded gas, flash-bangs and rubber bullets against protesters so that Donald Trump could shamble up to a church he has seldom attended and hold up a book — the Bible — he has almost certainly never read. In so doing, they shredded four of the five guarantees in the amendment quoted above.