Child care shortage looms as more people go back to work, but expanded PPP program could help | COMMENTARY

In the best of times, the child care industry struggles with supply side constraints that leave more than half of American families without access to licensed care. But following the added challenges of decreased revenue and increased regulatory burdens posed by the viral pandemic, the entire industry is on the brink of collapse. The fact is that many of the providers that families have come to rely upon have already shut their doors permanently due to insolvency or remain closed as capacity restraints make it unprofitable to operate.