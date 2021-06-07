Gov. Hogan’s premature end to federal unemployment benefits in Maryland must be reversed | COMMENTARY

The governor’s decision is all the more troubling considering that pandemic benefits are an ideal policy response to the current economic situation. First, they are completely federally funded, meaning it costs Maryland nothing to pay benefits to Marylanders who cannot find suitable work. Second, they stimulate the economy. Relatedly — and contrary to the narrative suggesting workers are choosing to stay home and creating a labor shortage — pandemic insurance benefits increase spending without significantly impacting rates of reemployment. Third, Congress recently extended the benefits until September 2021 because of their effectiveness at combating the continued economic insecurity caused by the pandemic. By some estimates, unemployed Marylanders stood to receive $1.9 billion in federal pandemic benefits between now and September. With the stroke of his pen, Governor Hogan is leaving free money on the table and choosing not to help lift families out of poverty or stimulate spending in the economy.