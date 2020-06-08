Trump unlikely to repeat Nixon’s 1968 success | COMMENTARY

Brink Lindsey, now of the Niskanen Center, once observed that both the left and the right are nostalgic for the 1950s, and “the only difference is that liberals want to work there, while conservatives want to go home there.” The problem is that the economy of the 1950s, with its high taxes and strong unions, no longer exists. It cannot be re-created with the right economic policies, because the economic conditions that created that status quo are gone. The war-ravaged economies of Europe and Asia have been rebuilt, factories have been automated, and capital can hide from heavy taxation.