Baltimore City Council should pass bill to ban elected officials from overseeing IG’s office. Here’s why. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore City's Inspector General, Isabel Mercedes Cumming, is the first woman and first Latina in the role of the city's watchdog. She's won praise for aggressively pursuing corruption cases and diversifying her office staff. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore City Council Bill 22-0238 seeks to place on the November ballot a proposed amendment to the city charter that would bar elected officials, their designees, state or government employees, and lobbyists from serving on a board that oversees the city’s Office of the Inspector General. It is meant to reduce conflicts of interest that could arise, given that investigation of any one of those individuals could come under the IG’s purview.

Baltimore needs an independent and effective OIG. Council members who care about the city will vote in favor of the bill.

The meeting of the board on Aug. 25, 2021 presented a window into the attitudes of city officials who sit on the board. It was not a pretty sight. At times Inspecor General Isabel Mercedes Cumming was belittled and insulted. Many of the questions directed toward her were openly antagonistic.

I’ve participated in or watched many similar meetings. I know the difference between a full and frank discussion, and hostility. That meeting was an attempt to intimidate the IG, and I have a pretty good idea why: Members were worried that their names might crop up in an investigation.

Chastened by public outrage over the tone of the meeting, board members — including Jim Shea, the board chair and city solicitor — retracted their claws a bit, at least in public. I have no doubt that their attitudes remain unchanged, however.

In 2018, 80% of city voters voted in favor of the measure described on their ballots as creating an independent OIG. Sometimes laws need tweaking to ensure that they can fulfill their stated purposes. But Bill 22-0238 is about more than just fixing a law. It is about delivering important messages.

The first message is to city residents in general who are looking for rays of hope that Baltimore is headed in the right direction. A vote in favor of the bill is a sign that better days are ahead, at least in terms of improving the integrity and performance of city government.

There also is a message to Marylanders who live outside the city, including members of the Maryland General Assembly and possibly the next governor. They need assurance that the city is a good steward of its money.

Baltimore requires more financial help from the state. The help is necessary because of nearly a century of policies, and predatory lending and real estate practices that profited banks and white speculators, but isolated and impoverished predominantly Black neighborhoods in Baltimore. Money flowed out of the city into the rest of Maryland, and the city won’t survive unless more of that money is reinvested in the city.

Fair or not, fiscal irresponsibility by the city is an impediment to attracting reinvestment. The city cannot continue to give state lawmakers excuses to withhold financial help because of doubts that it will be well spent. The recent debacle over the Dollar House bill is a case in point: While solving the problem of vacant houses in Baltimore requires thoughtful solutions and more state money, the embarrassing melee resulting from the City Council president trying to strong arm his colleagues into passing legislation of doubtful merit sent the wrong message to state lawmakers already wary of putting more money into the hands of city officials.

On the other hand, the City Council’s support of an OIG with the tools and freedom to do its job will send the right message. Bill 22-0238 represents a commitment to improving fiscal responsibility.

Finally, Bill 22-0238 will send a message from each member of the City Council to his or her constituents. It will tell those constituents whether the council member cares more about the well-being and future of the city than the member’s own political or personal interests.

Bill 22-0238 won’t solve every problem in Baltimore. The charter amendment that it proposes, however, will ensure the independence and long-term effectiveness of the OIG in addressing one of those problems — fraud, waste and abuse in city government.

A vote in favor of Bill 22-0238 is a vote in favor of clean, responsible government. A vote against Bill 22-0238 protects those who benefit from the fraud, waste and abuse. It is no more complicated than that.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.