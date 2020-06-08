Maryland must fix election problems before November | COMMENTARY

The primary proved that voting rights advocates were right — even with ballots being mailed to active registered voters, there should have been more vote centers, or at the very least, the vote centers should have been available in the days leading up to the day of the election. To be clear: without vote-by-mail, the problems in the primary election would have been far worse; but the change to mail-based voting should have been coupled with a robust voter outreach program, along with early voting and more in-person vote centers.