Living as a black man in the era of George Floyd | COMMENTARY

Things must change and not just through an uprising or protest but by first acknowledging that there are two worlds that continue to collide at an intersection that has never been modified. We have to not only acknowledge the differences we have, but we must find a way to put us on a path where we, black men, can pass a police car and not tense up; walk by an officer in uniform without feeling uneasy; or think about the gun on the side of an officer’s waist and not feel like we are doing anything wrong just by being present.