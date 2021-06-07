Maryland’s banks: unsung heroes? | COMMENTARY

Early on, there was a question whether our banks would be able to handle responsibilities like information verification, funds transfer and reporting to federal authorities. After all, Maryland’s banks have experienced much upheaval in recent decades, including through consolidation that has brought the likes of Bank of America M&T, and PNC to our state. But at no point did the centuries-old bond between the local banking community and Main Street Maryland fragment. As indicated by writer John Sorensen, if there is one thing that this episode has taught us, it’s that relationships matter. Indeed, they matter most during times of need. As Mr. Sorensen suggests, banks, whether global, national or regional in stature, acted as economic first responders.