What does a coronavirus reopening look like for the inner city? | COMMENTARY

For urban communities a post-pandemic world also needs to take into account that government stay-at-home orders are luxuries to people who can afford them. But for the poor these orders are depressing, demoralizing and disorienting. To stay home in substandard housing, with not enough food, limited amenities and mobility, and lack of technological access can seem like a death trap for many. Staying at home is a luxury that most residents of urban communities cannot afford. And neither can the sustainability of our city and state afford to allow the disintegration, dilapidation and deterioration of our urban communities to persist. Instead we must use COVID-19 to fuel our passion and politics to prioritize the recovery of these communities.