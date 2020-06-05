Faith leaders: Gov. Hogan is opening churches too soon, risking further spread of coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Decisions about returning to different forms of public worship ought to be grounded in science and be guided by a particular concern for those most vulnerable in our society. In all of these things we ought to be motivated by love for our neighbors — our neighbors who might come to worship and be exposed to the virus, and our neighbors who might be put at risk by those worshipers in the broader community. Love for neighbors is the defining social ethic of our faith traditions, and it shapes our response to this pandemic and our consideration about a return to public worship.