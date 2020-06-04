Wait, did China just criticize America over human rights? | COMMENTARY

This exposes the more interesting and ultimately wonderful difference between the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China. Both countries are flawed. Both have official names that don’t quite reflect reality. America isn’t all that united, and China is in no way a people’s republic. But the rhetoric of America’s domestic critics is often theoretical and exaggerated for effect, while in China the rhetoric of domestic critics is coded, muffled or completely censored because it has to be.