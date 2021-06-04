Global economic development: three lessons to apply as we pull out of the pandemic | COMMENTARY

1. American leadership matters. The U.S. has led and sustained the global economic development agenda for the past 70 years. There have been notable successes, such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which started in 2003 under George W. Bush. This ongoing, multibillion-dollar global effort to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS is widely considered to be a hugely successful public health effort. Not only has PEPFAR saved more than 20 million lives and prevented millions of HIV infections in more than 50 countries, it has also enabled millions of people to continue to work and contribute to their communities, helping promote economic growth, food security and poverty reduction. Since much of the $85 billion spent to date has been invested in building health care capacity and health care infrastructure, this farsighted program continues to play a major role in driving sustainable economic development even beyond the health sector.