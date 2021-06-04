Lack of Asian representation in media shows through in recent blunders | COMMENTARY

The lack of Asian voices and perspectives in American media contributes to the biases that are fueling these attacks. By ignoring Asian voices, the media has perpetuated the silencing and isolation of the Asian community. For evidence of just how invisible Asians are in media, look no further than a new study showing that 42% of respondents could not name even one famous Asian American. This ignorance leads to cultural misunderstanding and biases that fuel discrimination. If the media took more care to highlight the perspective or very existence of the Asian community, than maybe these racists would not just assume that all Asian faces they see are foreigners who should “go back to China.” Extending platforms for Asian voices is important year-round, not just during Asian Pacific American Heritage month. Including more Asian contributors will not end all anti-Asian bigotry, but it may help overcome the ignorance and help address misunderstandings that fuel such sentiment.