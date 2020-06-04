America’s triumphant return to space? Or 1981 all over again? | COMMENTARY

SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are all vying to fly paying passengers to such a hotel in low-Earth orbit for a few tens of millions of dollars — expensive for most but affordable to many. One could envision wealthy clientele rocketing off for a weeklong getaway in space, just long enough before the charms of zero-gravity begin to wear. Similarly, movie or music video producers could arrange for actors to shoot a scene in space and likely earn their ticket fare back from the publicity.